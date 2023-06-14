BlueArk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,986.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00408356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00097223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00033382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

