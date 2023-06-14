Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Block Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. 2,347,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,751,153. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.