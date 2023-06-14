Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGB opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $160,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.