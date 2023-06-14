Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BGB opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $12.21.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
