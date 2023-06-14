Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGX opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Further Reading

