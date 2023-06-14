BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.12

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $10.08. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 18,506 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

