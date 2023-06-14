BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.12

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $10.08. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 18,506 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (MQT)
