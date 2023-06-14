BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 638.7% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 638.7% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MPA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 10,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,181. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

