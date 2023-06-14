BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.43

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $10.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 6,710 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $72,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

