BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.43

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $10.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 6,710 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
