BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $323.24 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $26,028.06 or 1.00034580 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $323.24 million and approximately $401,099.58 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,092.83591187 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $388,277.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

