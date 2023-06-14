BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $321.75 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $321.75 million and $393,960.08 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $25,908.08 or 1.00044213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00019227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015873 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,982.53969997 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $400,403.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

