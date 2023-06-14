Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.19. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 2,903 shares traded.

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

