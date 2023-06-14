BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the May 15th total of 851,600 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of BIOLASE
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BIOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
BIOLASE Trading Down 5.4 %
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.