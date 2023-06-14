BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the May 15th total of 851,600 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

BIOLASE Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

