Benjamin Silbermann Sells 180,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,174,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,796. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

