Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.75.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

See Also

