Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BHE opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $897.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

