Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 210,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 284,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$27.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 12.34.

About Belo Sun Mining



Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

