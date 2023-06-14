Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 7.7%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 210,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 284,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The company has a market cap of C$27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

