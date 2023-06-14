BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,568,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,352 shares.The stock last traded at $45.99 and had previously closed at $45.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.
BCE Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
