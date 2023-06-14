Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $39.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.16 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.