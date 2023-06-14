Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.