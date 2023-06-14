Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Hits $242.03 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $242.03 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,309,694 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

