Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Baronsmead Venture Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON BVT opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.61. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 69 ($0.86). The firm has a market cap of £195.98 million, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.18.
Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile
