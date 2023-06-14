Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 196.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 9,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,972. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancroft Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $198,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $50,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

