Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. 288,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,138. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

