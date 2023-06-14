BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.10

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 266387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.64.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

