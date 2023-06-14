Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0035.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,842,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,722,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.