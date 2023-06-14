Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Up 236.9% in May

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,124,400 shares, an increase of 236.9% from the May 15th total of 2,114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71,244.0 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Larg Corp. And Investment Banking, and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

