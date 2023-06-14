Balancer Price Tops $4.48 on Top Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00017323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $223.33 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,543,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,862,848 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.