Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:BCPT opened at GBX 77.70 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £545.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.08 and a beta of 0.87. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 68.53 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 121 ($1.51). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.96.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

