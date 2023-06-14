Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00007862 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $39.79 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,492,085 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

