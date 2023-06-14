Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 641,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 415,026 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $555.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,808.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 170,060 shares of company stock valued at $921,596 over the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

