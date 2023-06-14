B. Riley Begins Coverage on Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 0.1 %

Ambrx Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 221,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,540. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 135,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $1,514,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,485,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,765,711.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,391,779 shares of company stock valued at $23,522,840 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Stories

