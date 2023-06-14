Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $123.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

