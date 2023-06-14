AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 307.6% from the May 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXIM remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,283. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of diagnostic healthcare solutions. Its product categories include Eye Health, SARS-CoV-2, and fentanyl neutralizing antibody test. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

