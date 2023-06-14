Axie Infinity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.70 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00019148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $583.09 million and $28.70 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.02182703 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $44,806,133.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

