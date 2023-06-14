Axie Infinity Achieves Market Cap of $575.38 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $575.38 million and $45.87 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.91 or 0.00018906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015534 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,948.91 or 1.00013289 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.02974447 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $34,506,043.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

