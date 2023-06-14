AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 983,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 76.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO Price Performance

AVROBIO stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 227,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,563. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About AVROBIO

(Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.