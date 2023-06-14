Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
