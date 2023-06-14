Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $140.08 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and $140.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $11.78 or 0.00045348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,645,784 coins and its circulating supply is 344,926,334 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

