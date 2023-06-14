Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $127.50

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.50 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.33). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 855,588 shares trading hands.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.47. The firm has a market cap of £283.61 million, a P/E ratio of -686.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.38, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

