Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.00

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 145397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.07) to GBX 473 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.63) to GBX 670 ($8.38) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $596.33.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.