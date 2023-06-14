Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $470,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,601,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 7.2 %

Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. 5,817,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,004. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 102,305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 550.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,705,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 648.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 324,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 281,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 55.9% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 622,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 223,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

