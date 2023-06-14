Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading 2.5% Higher

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.27). Approximately 254,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 284,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.24).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.55. The firm has a market cap of £175.04 million and a PE ratio of 676.67.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

