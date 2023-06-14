Aua Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

