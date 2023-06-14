Aua Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 258.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after buying an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,611,000 after acquiring an additional 869,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE C opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

