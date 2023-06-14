Aua Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

IWM stock opened at $187.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

