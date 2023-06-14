Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.82. 9,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 18,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $586.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

