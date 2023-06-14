Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.70

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 287920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,933.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,933,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

