Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atco Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATMGF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,137. Atco Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

