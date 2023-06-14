AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, an increase of 314.4% from the May 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,654,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

AZNCF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.50. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.26. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $153.10.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.