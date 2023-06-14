ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in May

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,252,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 1,796,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 626.3 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.74.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
